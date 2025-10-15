 Bidar Accident Video: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Tractor Trolley At Intersection, Pillion Flung For Almost 20 Feet In Air
A speeding bike rammed into a tractor-trolley on Tuesday. The tractor trolley was taking a turn at an intersection in the Khananpur town of the district when the speeding bike crashed into it.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Bidar Accident Video: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Tractor Trolley At Intersection, Pillion Flung For Almost 20 Feet Into Air | X/@DriveSmart_IN

Bidar: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka's Bidar, where a speeding bike rammed into a tractor-trolley on Tuesday. The accident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and a disturbing video surfaced online on Wednesday, October 15.

The tractor trolley was taking a turn at an intersection in the Khananpur town of the district when the speeding bike crashed into it. The video captured the exact moment of the crash. In the visuals which surfaced online, it could be seen that as the bike rammed into the heavy vehicle, the rider and the pillion were flung into the air for a few metres.

Video of The Incident:

The impact of the collision was so severe that the pillion was thrown for almost 20 feet in the air. The rider tried to avoid the crash, but due to the high speed, the handle of the bike collided with the tractor trolley. From the CCTV footage, it seemed that the rider and the pillion were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The condition of both men is still not known. The bike also suffered heavy damage due to the crash.

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens are blaming the biker for the accident.

"At that speed, it is the biker's fault. 90% - maybe 99% - of the crashes you share could have been mitigated, if not completely avoided - at controllable speeds," one of the X user wrote.

"The biker should have slowed down when he another biker riding wrong direction," another user wrote.

In another incident which took place in September this year, a speeding sports bike rammed into another bike coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Three people, including the rider of the sports bike, were reported injured in the accident.

