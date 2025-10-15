 Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Divya Deepawali Mela-2025’ To Showcase Talent And Enterprise Of Differently-Abled
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Divya Deepawali Mela-2025' To Showcase Talent And Enterprise Of Differently-Abled

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government will organize the ‘Divya Deepawali Mela-2025’ in all districts on October 16–17, providing a vibrant platform for showcasing products made by persons with disabilities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, October 15: This Diwali, along with earthen lamps lighting up homes across Uttar Pradesh, the skills and self-reliance of the differently-abled will also illuminate society. On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government will organize the ‘Divya Deepawali Mela-2025’ in all districts on October 16–17, providing a vibrant platform for showcasing products made by persons with disabilities.

Empowering Through Enterprise

The initiative, led by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, aims to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, while ensuring economic empowerment and social dignity for the differently-abled.

From clay lamps, candles, and handloom products to artificial jewelry, home décor, and food items, the exhibitions will highlight the creativity and enterprise of participants trained at various centers, self-help groups, and NGOs.

Digital Platforms to Boost Reach

The government has directed all divisional headquarters to designate exhibition venues, ensure wide publicity, and link these products to digital platforms for online sale, expanding their reach to national and international markets. Preparations for the fairs have been completed in Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Meerut, with similar events set to take place in Basti, Aligarh, Varanasi, Jhansi, Prayagraj, and Bareilly.

A Festival of Inclusion and Compassion

The Chief Minister emphasized that this Diwali, the light of inclusion and self-reliance will spread alongside traditional celebrations, making the festival a symbol of compassion and empowerment.

Minister Applauds the Initiative

Minister Narendra Kashyap, Minister (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, lauded the initiative, saying the Divya Deepawali Mela will showcase the talents of the differently-abled and inspire society with the message that “every individual can bring light to the world through their abilities.”

