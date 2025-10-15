PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 16 To Launch Projects Worth ₹13,430 Crore In Kurnool After Offering Prayers At Srisailam Temple

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 16 To Launch Projects Worth ₹13,430 Crore In Kurnool, File Image | (Photo by SUBASH SHRESTHA / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, October 16, to launch and inaugurate a series of development projects worth around ₹13,430 crore, marking a major boost for the state’s infrastructure, industrial, and energy sectors.

PM in Srisailam

The Prime Minister’s visit will begin in Srisailam, Nandyal district, where he will perform Pooja and Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam. The temple, one of them 12 Jyotirlingas and 52 Shakti Peeths, is unique for housing both in the same premises, making it a spiritually significant site.

Following this, PM Modi will visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The site includes a Dhyana Mandir featuring models of the forts Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri at its corners, with a central statue of the Maratha warrior in deep meditation. The Kendra was established to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj’s historic visit to Srisailam in 1677.

PM in Kurnool

The Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate multiple development projects across diverse sectors such as industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas. He is also scheduled to address a public gathering.

Among the major projects, Modi will lay the foundation for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, worth over ₹2,880 crore. The project includes a 765 kV double-circuit transmission line to enhance renewable energy transmission and increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a combined investment of ₹4,920 crore. These upcoming industrial hubs, developed jointly by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), are expected to attract ₹21,000 crore in investments and create around one lakh jobs.

To improve road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will launch a six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar, worth ₹960 crore, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, six road projects worth ₹1,140 crore including the four-laning of the Pileru–Kalur section and new bridges and bypasses will be inaugurated to enhance connectivity and safety.

In the railway sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth over ₹1,200 crore, including the Kottavalasa–Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North. These projects aim to reduce congestion, improve passenger and freight movement, and boost trade and tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Further strengthening the energy network, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline built by GAIL India Limited at a cost of ₹1,730 crore, and inaugurate Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant in Chittoor, established at an investment of ₹200 crore to serve over 7.2 lakh customers across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

In the defence sector, Modi will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory established by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at Nimmaluru in Krishna district, built at a cost of ₹360 crore. The facility will manufacture advanced electro-optical systems for the Indian armed forces, promoting self-reliance in defence production and generating skilled employment in the region.

The series of projects underscore the government’s commitment to accelerating industrial growth, improving connectivity, and fostering socio-economic development in Andhra Pradesh.