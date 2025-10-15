VIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral

Viral video screengrab | X/@AvinashKS14

New Delhi: A video, reportedly from a virtual court proceeding of the Delhi High Court, has surfaced on social media and is rapidly going viral. The clip is not related to any courtroom argument or a judge reprimanding a lawyer, but instead shows a lawyer engaging in inappropriate personal conduct ahead of the online session.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the court was not in session and people were waiting for the Judge to come.

The footage shows the lawyer seated in his room wearing court attire, positioned partially away from the camera and only the side of his face is visible.

A woman in a saree is seen standing in front of him. The lawyer is then seen pulling her hand and drawing her towards him. The woman appears hesitant and seems to resist, but the lawyer continues and gives her a peck before she steps back.

The video has received more than 89.7K in less than two hours of posting. The identities of the lawyer and the woman in the video are yet to be confirmed. The Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral footage.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video. Supreme Court Lawyer, Shashank Shekhar Jha reshared the video with the caption, "Delhi High Court."

Another user, an advocate at the Supreme and the Delhi High Court, Kumar Deepraj said, "He is not judge. He seems to he an Advocate. This is the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh, Delhi High Court, and the Court was not in session."

A third user said,"Would have surely got promoted after this."

Earlier in June, shocking video showing a man attending Gujarat High Court proceedings via video conferencing while seated on a toilet and apparently relieving himself had gone on social media.

The man was fined ₹1 lakh and ordered to perform 15 days of community service by the Gujarat High Court.