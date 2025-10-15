 VIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the court was not in session and people were waiting for the Judge to come.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@AvinashKS14

New Delhi: A video, reportedly from a virtual court proceeding of the Delhi High Court, has surfaced on social media and is rapidly going viral. The clip is not related to any courtroom argument or a judge reprimanding a lawyer, but instead shows a lawyer engaging in inappropriate personal conduct ahead of the online session.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the court was not in session and people were waiting for the Judge to come.

The footage shows the lawyer seated in his room wearing court attire, positioned partially away from the camera and only the side of his face is visible.

Read Also
MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO
article-image

A woman in a saree is seen standing in front of him. The lawyer is then seen pulling her hand and drawing her towards him. The woman appears hesitant and seems to resist, but the lawyer continues and gives her a peck before she steps back.

FPJ Shorts
'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
Indian Equity Market Enters New Growth Cycle Amid Festive Demand And GST Cuts: Report
Indian Equity Market Enters New Growth Cycle Amid Festive Demand And GST Cuts: Report
Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?
Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?
SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Urges Public Interest Directors To Uphold Governance Integrity At MIIs
SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Urges Public Interest Directors To Uphold Governance Integrity At MIIs

The video has received more than 89.7K in less than two hours of posting. The identities of the lawyer and the woman in the video are yet to be confirmed. The Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral footage.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video. Supreme Court Lawyer, Shashank Shekhar Jha reshared the video with the caption, "Delhi High Court."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

Another user, an advocate at the Supreme and the Delhi High Court, Kumar Deepraj said, "He is not judge. He seems to he an Advocate. This is the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh, Delhi High Court, and the Court was not in session."

Netizens react

Netizens react |

A third user said,"Would have surely got promoted after this."

Netizens react

Netizens react |

Earlier in June, shocking video showing a man attending Gujarat High Court proceedings via video conferencing while seated on a toilet and apparently relieving himself had gone on social media.

The man was fined ₹1 lakh and ordered to perform 15 days of community service by the Gujarat High Court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Taking a Pakistani Military Tank

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Taking a Pakistani Military Tank

VIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Lawyer 'Kissing' Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Proceedings Goes Viral

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

MP News: 'Kitni Bar Samjha Chuka Hu...' Datia Collector Slams Elderly Woman For Threatening To...

MP News: 'Kitni Bar Samjha Chuka Hu...' Datia Collector Slams Elderly Woman For Threatening To...

'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet...

'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet...