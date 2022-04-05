Watch video: Internet sensation Nilraj Kadam recreates 'Ants ka jhund' scene; netizens say 'so true'

To a person who would like to experiment and express curiosity over what's happening around them, would probably have tried catching a housefly, butterfly, chasing ants in their 'food feast' procession, got irritated the 'hmmm' of pigeons and so on...

If you have been praised over your observation skills, then it is hard to have missed noticing the reaction of ants over spotting a dead insect. Experiencing relatable vibes?

In the recent video filmed and posted by internet sensation Nilraj Kadam, we can see him and his friends recreating the daily-life tale of 'The ant and the cockroach'. Yes, the scene doesn't happen to be anything from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer "jhund".

The caption of the Instagram post reads, "Ants ka jhund", hinting to bring on camera the human enaction of how ants team up to carry their meal. The clip begins to show an ant (Nilraj Kadam) looking in all directions for some food. Later having spot a dead cockroach, the ant runs in joy to call his friends, inorder to carry along the huge creature. To the end of the now viral video, we can see the ants in a procession - carrying the insect to their hole.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since the video was posted a few hours ago, it has gathered over 36K views and hundreds of reactions. The comments praised the content creator and read - con"ant". Several netizens found the video relatable and wrote, "so true", "what an observation", "khup chaan", "zakas", and so on...

Check a few comments, right here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:15 PM IST