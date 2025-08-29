Spanish Tourist Pours Beer Down Elephant’s Trunk In Kenya; Investigation Launched After Video Goes Viral

Viral video screenshot | Instagram/@skydive_kenya

A video of a Spanish man pouring beer down an elephant’s trunk in Kenya has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage and triggering multiple investigations by Kenyan authorities, according to BCC.

The man, reportedly at a wildlife reserve, is seen drinking from a can of Tusker, a popular local beer, before offering the remainder to the elephant.

The now-deleted Instagram post was captioned: "Just a Tusker with a tusked friend." The video was originally shared on the account @skydive_kenya and was later deleted following a wave of backlash from Kenyan users in the comments. In a second clip, the tourist is seen feeding carrots to a rhino. The identity of the man is yet to be known

The elephant in the video is believed to be Bupa, a male elephant who was rescued from a cull and brought to the sanctuary in 1989 at the age of eight. The footage was reportedly filmed at the Ol Jogi Conservancy.