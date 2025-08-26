60-Year-Old Man Attacked By Stray Elephant In MP's Dindori, Panic Grips Villagers | Istock

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was attacked by a wild elephant in Dindori district at midnight, triggering panic among villagers on Monday.

The incident occurred in Bangla Dadar village of Karanjia forest range when the victim, Bhadru, stepped out of his hut after hearing cattle noises.

Suddenly, the elephant, which had strayed from Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, picked him up with its trunk and hurled him five meters away.

Read Also Block Resource Coordinator Beaten Up By Hindu Outfits For Promoting Christianity In School In MP's...

Bhadru sustained serious injuries. On hearing his cries, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the hut.

Due to unavailability of ambulance services, forest officials shifted him to Karanjia hospital in a private vehicle. Later, doctors referred him to Dindori District Hospital owing to his critical condition.

Elephant movement from Chhattisgarh

Forest department officials confirmed that the elephant had strayed from the Ora Pani region of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve and later returned to Chhattisgarh via compartment number 781.

However, there is concern that the elephant might re-enter the area, raising fear among locals.

Villagers demand permanent security

The attack has sparked panic across Bangla Dadar, South Chaura Dadar, and nearby villages.

Residents alleged that despite repeated incidents, the forest department’s preparedness remains inadequate. They have demanded barricading, watchtowers, and emergency medical facilities in elephant-affected zones.

Forest department’s response

Following the attack, patrolling has been intensified. Officials appealed to villagers to remain alert, avoid wandering out at night, and take shelter in safe concrete houses instead of mud huts.

Despite measures, locals fear that elephant terror continues to grow, damaging crops and threatening lives.