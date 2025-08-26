 25-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured After Bike Speeding At Wrong Side Rams Into Their 2-Wheeler At NH-543 In MP’s Balaghat
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
25-Year-Old Killed, Three Hurt In Two Wheeler Head-On Collison In MP’s Balaghat | Representational Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident occurred on Monday evening when two motorcycles had a head-on collision, on the National Highway 543, which claimed the life of a young man and seriously injured three others.

The accident happened on Seoni-Balaghat-Gondia road near village Digodha in the Kirnapur police station area.

The victim has been identified as Ashish Panche (25), son of Dilip Panche, a resident of Hatta police station area. Ashish, his younger brother Asaram and their relative Vishal were on their way from Khairgaon to Gondia.

They were about to catch a train to Hyderabad from Gondia where Ashish and his brother were to going for work.

According to the eyewitnesses, when Ashish's motorcycle approached close to Digodha, a motorcycle traveling at high speed from the wrong side struck it. The impact was so severe that Ashish died instantly. The other motorcycle's rider was Saavan Patle, a villager of Marri village.

While Asaram, Vishal and Saavan were severely injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. According to the doctors, all three are being kept under observation.

Police have also preserved Ashish's body in the mortuary for a post-mortem, which is to take place on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that this is the second serious accident to take place on the highway this month.

