Madhya Pradesh ₹4-Crore Bank Fraud: Ex-Bank Employee Who Opened Fraudulent Bank Account In Police Net | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former bank employee Aditya Singh who allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account in the name of a person is now in police custody as investigations continue into Rs 4-crore transaction scam.

MP Nagar police with support from the cyber cell are interrogating the accused while efforts are underway to trace other suspects linked to the fraud.

Police officials said the account was illegally opened in the name of Kailash Narayan Sharma at a private bank in Bhopal. A bank employee has been detained for questioning while several teams are probing whether the account was used for cyber fraud or laundering scam-related money.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said notices were issued to the bank, seeking complete details of the transactions. Statements of the current bank manager, a former manager, and other staff have also been recorded.

Investigations revealed that in February 2021, Sharma provided his identity documents to an insurance agent for a health policy. These documents were misused by the bank staff to open the account without his knowledge.

Transactions worth more than Rs 4 crore were carried out in the following months. Sharma discovered the fraud only in October 2024, after receiving an income tax notice.

A case has been registered against bank manager Sumit Rewari, employees Sachin Singh and Aditya Singh, along with a former manager. Police suspect a wider conspiracy and are scanning multiple leads to uncover the entire network behind the scam.