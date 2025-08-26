Thieves Loot Ex-Minister Arvind Bhadoria’s Gwalior Bungalow, Flee With Steel Plates, Sofa, Chairs & More

Burglary In Former Minister Arvind Bhadoria’s Gwalior Bungalow; 50 Steel Plates, Sofa, Chairs And Silver Statues Stolen | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of theft has been reported from the government bungalow of former minister Arvind Bhadoria in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to reports, thieves decamped with household items including 50 steel plates, two silver statues, sofa, chairs, aluminium pans, two large iron pans and even a gas cylinder.

The theft came to light, on the evening of August 24 when bungalow caretaker Hansraj Bhadoria, who had locked the house before leaving out of town on August 12, returned and found the belongings missing and items scattered inside.

The allotted government bungalow-35 on Race Course Road is usually unattended as the former minister visits occasionally.

Acting upon the complaint lodged by the bungalow caretaker, the Padav police station has registered a case. Police suspect the culprits must have used a loading vehicle to carry away such heavy items.

According to the police report, the lock on the main door was intact, still the heavy household items were missing. The police started scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify suspicious vehicles and movements. Local residents are also being questioned in connection with the case.