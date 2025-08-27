 Heavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHeavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water (Watch)

Heavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water (Watch)

Heavy monsoon rains submerged the campus of GGM Science College in Jammu, causing severe waterlogging and halting academic activities. Viral videos show students navigating flooded areas with bags on their heads. The IMD issued a red alert for multiple districts as rivers in the region approach or cross danger levels.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Students wade through knee-deep water on the flooded campus of GGM Science College in Jammu, carrying their bags on their heads after heavy monsoon rains | Image: X

Torrential monsoon rains on Tuesday wreaked havoc across Jammu, transforming the grounds of Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College and Cluster University into a swimming pool-like situation. The heavy waterlogging disrupted the academic routine and compelled students and staff to walk through knee-deep water.

Viral videos circulating on social media show students carrying their bags on their heads as they struggle to navigate the flooded campus. Water entered low-lying areas such as hostels and classroom buildings, halting normal movement and creating chaotic conditions. Students reported widespread inconvenience, with access to academic buildings becoming nearly impossible.

The incident has again brought the inadequacies of Jammu's drainage system and institutional unpreparedness to deal with extreme weather conditions into focus. GGM Science College is a very old and prestigious institute in the area.

Read Also
Schools To Remain Closed In Jammu Division For Third Day, Punjab Orders Four-Day Shutdown Amid Rains
article-image

IMD Issues Red Alert Across Multiple Districts

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Held For ₹31.58 Lakh Jewellery Fraud Using Fake Chandukaka Saraf Identity
Mumbai: Man Held For ₹31.58 Lakh Jewellery Fraud Using Fake Chandukaka Saraf Identity
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Safety Advisory On Stingrays & Jellyfish During Ganpati Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Issues Safety Advisory On Stingrays & Jellyfish During Ganpati Immersions
What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Combined Net Worth?
What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Combined Net Worth?
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also announced a red alert for various districts of the Union Territory, namely Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, and Doda, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rivers Nearing Danger Marks Across the Region

Rivers in the region are overflowing dangerously. Authorities have confirmed that the Tawi River in Udhampur has overflowed the 20-foot warning mark, and its downstream movement in Jammu is also above the warning level. Other rivers like Taranah, Ujh, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, and Ravi have also seen a rise in water levels, and the Chenab is inching towards warning levels.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to visit waterlogged or low-lying areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water...

Heavy Rains Flood GGM Science College Campus In Jammu; Students Struggle Through Knee-Deep Water...

RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check...

RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check...

Schools To Remain Closed In Jammu Division For Third Day, Punjab Orders Four-Day Shutdown Amid Rains

Schools To Remain Closed In Jammu Division For Third Day, Punjab Orders Four-Day Shutdown Amid Rains

Panjab University Declares Results For B.Sc., M.Sc., B.E., And MFA Exams At results.puexam.in;...

Panjab University Declares Results For B.Sc., M.Sc., B.E., And MFA Exams At results.puexam.in;...

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Registration Closes Today At cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; Check Exam Dates,...

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Registration Closes Today At cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; Check Exam Dates,...