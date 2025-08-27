Schools To Remain Closed In Jammu Division For Third Day, Punjab Orders Four-Day Shutdown Amid Rains

File Pic (Representative Image)

Educational institutions across several states and districts will remain closed on August 27, 2025, owing to weather conditions and flood like situations.

As the region continues to be battered by heavy rainfall, schools in the Jammu division have been closed for the third day in a row in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have also warned of flood-like situations in low-lying areas. The Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, issued a formal directive that mandated instructors and pupils not to attend school until further notice.

The official notification stated, "All government and private schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on August 27, 2025 (Wednesday), due to the current weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at several places throughout the region." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir until today, August 27, 2025, earlier this week. Additionally, the forecast warned of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in high-altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

School closed in Punjab

All public and private schools in Punjab will be closed for four days, from August 27 to August 30, according to the state administration. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that with the forecast of more heavy rain, it was necessary to keep children safe at home. Districts such as Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Gurdaspur are among the worst affected by flooding.

ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕੁੱਝ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਮਾਨ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ, ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ, ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ 27 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੱਕ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।

Due to severe rains, waterlogging, and increasing river levels, some districts in Punjab had already announced school closures prior to the state-wide decree. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain of Hoshiarpur issued an order for all schools to remain closed on August 26 and 27 due to blocked roads and safety concerns.

A red alert has been issued by the Chandigarh Meteorological Department for Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Sangrur, and Mansa due to very high rainfall that could cause flash floods, waterlogging, and transportation disruptions. Disaster management systems have been activated and local authorities have been told to stay on high alert.