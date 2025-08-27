JKBOSE Postpones Class 10th 11th Exams Scheduled For August 27 Amid Heavy Rain Warnings In J&K; Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10th 11th Exams Scheduled For August 27 Amid Heavy Rain Warnings | Image: Canva

With heavy rains continuing to lash Jammu and Kashmir, hampering daily life and flooding concerns loom large, the education sector of the region has suffered heavily. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed Wednesday's August 27 Class 10 and Class 11 (Part 1) private bi-annual exams.

In a statement, JKBOSE attributed "continued inclement weather and flood-like situations" in various parts of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir as the reason for the postponement. New dates of the exams will be announced later, the board added.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examinations scheduled for tomorrow, 27-08-2025 (Wednesday), of the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Examination Part 1 (Class 11), Session Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2025 for the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, stand postponed in view of continued inclement weather and flood situations in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the notification.

Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all schools, colleges, and non-essential offices to shut down. Schools have now been closed for the third day in succession in the Jammu division because of continued rain and deteriorating ground conditions.

Authorities issued a warning of possible flooding in low-lying areas, advising citizens to remain indoors and not make any unnecessary trips. Director of School Education Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary has ordered all school teachers and students to avoid going to school until further notice.