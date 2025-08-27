HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date: HP Board Class 10th Results Likely To Be Announced Today At hpbose.org; Here's How To Check

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 | Official Notification

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 supplementary results soon. According to media reports, the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th is expected to be announced today, August 27, 2025. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the HP Board Class 10th, 12th Results at hpbose.org.

To verify their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025, students will have to enter their issued roll number and date of birth on the portal.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) conducted the Class 10 supplementary exams from July 22 to July 29 and Class 12 exams from July 22 to July 28. All the exams were held in a single morning shift from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM, just for those students who could not pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams.

In order to be declared qualified, the students have to obtain at least 33% marks in every subject. If they fail to achieve this minimum, they will be attempting the supplementary exams without success.

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will contain information like the name of the student, roll number, subject-wise marks gained, total marks, result status (pass or fail), and the division gained. The students are strictly advised to carefully check all the information stated in their results while accessing them.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.