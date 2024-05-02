Airline Fails To Add Passenger's Age More Than 100 Years, Turns Centenarian Woman To A Two-Year-Old Baby On Ticket

Bizarre incident with 101-year-old woman on flight | Swarna/Canva

The US: Ever fudged your details to sneak into a place and enjoy the benefits? While it could be illegal to do so in some cases, there was hardly any alternative for a centenarian flyer who tried telling the ticket booking system that she's 101 when the computer software was defaulted to just a hundred years. What could she even do if the flight didn't know let her mark her true age there? In order to take the flight, the elderly woman was turned to a two-year-old baby as the glitch recorded her birth year as 2022 instead of 1922.

Identified as Patricia, the 101-year-old woman was travelling on an American Airlines flying from Chicago to Marquette.

She was onboard with her daughter

It was learned that Patricia was flying with her daughter who happened to book their travel tickets. The aged passenger was quoted in reports as saying, “My daughter made the reservation online for the ticket and the computer at the airport thought my birth date was 2022 and not 1922.”

She wondered how the booking system couldn't consider someone more than the defaulted age alive or eligible for an air travel. Speaking to BBC, he mentioned about finding the scenario funny on how the flight staff anticipated on boarding a little kid but to only see her boarding it, an old lady and not a two-year-old.

Here's what the 101-year-old finds "funny"

"It was funny that they thought I was only a little child and I’m an old lady," she told the news outlet. "I would like them to fix the computer," she added.

Patricia was identified as a former nurse who would travel solo till she was 97. She mentioned that the confusion about her age has arrived even in the past and the recent case with American Airlines wasn't the initial one.