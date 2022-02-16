Watch video: Desi dadi dances to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Are you one of those eagerly awaiting the release of Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi? Just like Pushpa's dialogues, songs and stylized moves have been trending, now it is the time for this Bollywood movie to hit the internet with its social media magic.

Ahead of cinemas, Gangubai Kathiawadi is gaining love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film. The film will release on the big screen on February 25, 2022.

In a recent video, an elderly woman was seen enjoying the 'Dholida' beat from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The dancer is identified as Ravi Bala Sharma, who is seen wearing a Gujarati-style orange and yellow saree to hit the dance moves with grace and glamour.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dholida is an energetic song that features Alia Bhatt tuning into garba in a white saree, along with her Kamathipura mates. The beat has been composed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have recorded their voice for the song penned by Kumaar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:50 PM IST