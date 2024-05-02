Mumbai Viral Video: Monkeys Enjoy Summer At Borivali Residence's Swimming Pool

Mumbai: Summer heat might make you want to stay indoor or get a cold water shower more than often. People also enjoy visiting hill stations or simply diving into their swimming pool during the sunny season, aren't you one of them wanting to chill out? Why should humans have all the fun? Monkeys were recently spotted taking over a swimming pool to beat the heat.

Take a look at the video below

A group of six to seven monkeys were seen spending a fun time in the pool reportedly located at a residential complex in Mumbai's Borivali area. A video from the incident is circulating on social media and it captures the creatures relaxing in the water.

More details from the footage

The video opens by showing three monkeys happily swimming in one of the two pools. They later approach the side handle to dry themselves and take a break from their summer fun. Meanwhile, the visuals shared on the internet also recorded a few monkeys walking on above the pool while some jumped to enjoy.

Video goes viral on X

The internet is loving the video which has went viral with more than 14,200 views on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was uploaded on the microblogging site by a Mumbai-based page, with the caption: "Enjoying the Mumbai heat." The post claimed the video to have surfaced from Raheja premises in Borivali.

Netizens react

As the video rolled out on the internet and caught the attention of netizens, they reacted. The scene of monkeys marking summer at a swimming pool and chilling out there won the hearts of people. "Lovely, that's life," read comments.