Austrian supermarket just had a 'cow' visitor; video goes viral

Twitter

Love shopping? Okay, we may know of some people who carry their pets to store while they add their grocery to cart, however, it isn't so usual to see a cow entering a supermart.

In a bizarre incident from Austria, we could see a cow exiting from the door of a supermart. Yes, you read that right. The footage of the same has been rolling out on the internet. The video shared on Twitter, captioned to read "Meanwhile in Austria", showed how the animal casually moved out of the store. Since shared on the microblogging website, the clip gathered over 2.5 million views, thousands of likes.

Take a look at the video, right here: