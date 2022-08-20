e-Paper Get App

Watch: Elderly sari-clad woman sportively breaks Dahi handi during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations; video goes viral

With some woman nowadays finding it difficult to carry a sari, and even difficult and rare to dress in a nine-yard clothing (navvari saree), this incredible dadi's dahi handi video is a must watch.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Viral video of dahi handi dadi | Twitter

Was last night all about the 'Govinda aala re' moment? Seems like the Krishna Janmashtami vibe was spread in the air with people either climbing to break the pot or cheerfully watching the sport.

A video of an elderly woman enthusiastically gearing up for the matka task, has surfaced on social media. With some woman nowadays finding it difficult to carry a sari, and even more difficult and rare to dress in a nine-yard clothing (navvari saree), this incredible dadi's 'dahi handi video' is a must watch.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, we could a see an old woman reinforcing that "age is just a number." Her energy to hit the dahi handi by climbing over the lady gang's pyramid formation can be spotted in the viral video.

Watch:

Read Also
Scary Potter! THIS viral video from Krishna Janmashtami shows how dahi handi failed to break; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Elderly sari-clad woman sportively breaks Dahi handi during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations; video goes viral

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 starts tomorrow; here's what candidates should carry with them

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 starts tomorrow; here's what candidates should carry with them

Maharashtra to take Rs 4,000 crore loan from ADB for medical colleges: Minister Girish Mahajan

Maharashtra to take Rs 4,000 crore loan from ADB for medical colleges: Minister Girish Mahajan

Mumbai updates: '26/11-style' terror threat rattles city, security on high alert

Mumbai updates: '26/11-style' terror threat rattles city, security on high alert

Asia Cup 2022: First batch of India-Pakistan match tickets sold out in three hours

Asia Cup 2022: First batch of India-Pakistan match tickets sold out in three hours

Dadar's famous saree store owner's son commits suicide; Body found in Virar

Dadar's famous saree store owner's son commits suicide; Body found in Virar