Watch: Elderly sari-clad woman sportively breaks Dahi handi during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations; video goes viral

Was last night all about the 'Govinda aala re' moment? Seems like the Krishna Janmashtami vibe was spread in the air with people either climbing to break the pot or cheerfully watching the sport.

A video of an elderly woman enthusiastically gearing up for the matka task, has surfaced on social media. With some woman nowadays finding it difficult to carry a sari, and even more difficult and rare to dress in a nine-yard clothing (navvari saree), this incredible dadi's 'dahi handi video' is a must watch.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, we could a see an old woman reinforcing that "age is just a number." Her energy to hit the dahi handi by climbing over the lady gang's pyramid formation can be spotted in the viral video.

Watch: