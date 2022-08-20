e-Paper Get App

Scary Potter! THIS viral video from Krishna Janmashtami shows how dahi handi failed to break; watch

Even after repeated attempts, the dahi handi matka failed to break into pieces. When the video hit internet, people wondered the strength of the pot and dubbed the maker "Scary Potter."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter

Did you climb and jump high to break the dahi handi last night? While enjoying Krishna Janmashtami moments, from puja to prasad and the latter socialization moment - it's all a fun-filled experience.

It goes unsaid that the team of govindas declare victory only once they succeed to hit the pot and spill the inside dahi or money to the masses. However, in a hilarious and bizarre case narrated on social media, we can see how young men struggled to crack open the dahi handi. Even after repeated attempts, the dahi handi matka failed to break into pieces.

When the video hit internet, people wondered the strength of the pot and dubbed the maker "Scary Potter." Take a look at the video right here; also check some funny comments by netizens.

article-image

