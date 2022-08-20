Scary Potter! THIS viral video from Krishna Janmashtami shows how dahi handi failed to break; watch

Viral video | Twitter

Did you climb and jump high to break the dahi handi last night? While enjoying Krishna Janmashtami moments, from puja to prasad and the latter socialization moment - it's all a fun-filled experience.

It goes unsaid that the team of govindas declare victory only once they succeed to hit the pot and spill the inside dahi or money to the masses. However, in a hilarious and bizarre case narrated on social media, we can see how young men struggled to crack open the dahi handi. Even after repeated attempts, the dahi handi matka failed to break into pieces.

When the video hit internet, people wondered the strength of the pot and dubbed the maker "Scary Potter." Take a look at the video right here; also check some funny comments by netizens.

Ye krishna ji ka majbut jod hai😀 — Krishnapreeti (@Krishnavallabhi) August 19, 2022

Good ad for Fevicol! — Santosh Santhanam (@TheHustlr) August 19, 2022

Is that steel pot coated with mud color😀? — Ananth Kumar (@anantkkumar) August 19, 2022

Looks like pot made of cement — Vinay M (@vny_m01) August 19, 2022

Who is the pot engineer? — Jeevee (ಜೀವಿ) (@galbert24) August 19, 2022

The entire village is looking for the "Scary" Potter — Pradeep Pai (@PradeepPaiLeo) August 19, 2022