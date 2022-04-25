Funny video of honest restaurant chef goes viral, Harsh Goenka says 'So cute'

Young kids are cute in almost everything they do, isn't it? One such video showing a little chef confirming on the menu from his 'honest' restaurant has goes viral on social media. Even industrialist Harsh Goenka took to share the clipping and caption it, "So cute".

The video begins with the young chef setting his note paper and pen to list down the order. He asks, "What would you like for today?" which is followed by a reply that says, "I'd like some peace and quiet"...

What next? The honest chef does something which is not just cute but also potential enough to tickle laughter. "Errr, we no don't sell that", he can be heard saying that with a little pinch of disappointment.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:23 PM IST