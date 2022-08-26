Watch: British PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy perform 'Gau Pooja' at London

Twitter

In the viral video, we can see British PM candidate Rishi Sunak performing cow worship (Gau puja) along his wife Akshata Murthy. The incident that came to light from London shows the couple performing holy salutations to the cow in presence of Hindu priests.

The Indian-origin MP had visited Bhaktivedanta Manor in London to celebrate Janmashtami. In a conversation with media, he had also revealed that the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita gave him the strength to carry on despite challenging times. Earlier, he took oath as a Member of the Parliament in the House of Commons holding the Bhagavad Gita.

Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980, in Southampton to parents Yashvir, a general practitioner and Usha, a pharmacist. His grandparents were born in Punjab.

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister in 2020 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle. The UK-born PM candidate in the race to succeed outgoing Tory leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier stated that there have been too many examples of publicly funded charities and organisations accused of promoting extremist ideology in the UK.

