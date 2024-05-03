Love Cycling? Riding This Cycle For Just 10 Metres Can Win You Big Prize Money

What if we tell you that riding a bicycle for just ten metres can fill your pockets with good prize money? We know that it sounds exciting and has all your attention to find out more. In case you guessed there might be a trick or twist with the challenge, you are right. A science centre at Bhopal is offering you this fun exercise where you can win Rs. 10,000 if you successfully ride the cycle designed by them.

What's the catch about the cycle?

To soother your curiosity, we will tell you that the bicycle follows a reverse mechanism of motors and the challenge on riding this 'left right cycle' is to go on the road 'without touching the ground' for the said distance. While it sounded attracted at first, it might appear tricky now.

In a News18 report, it was mentioned that no participant was able to complete the task and secure the prize yet. It quoted scientist Pankaj Godala saying that one could master riding it in six months, provided they unlearn how most bicycles traditionally function.

More about what exactly is reversed

Notably, this cycle is believed to trick your mind and previous idea of riding it forward. As it uses the reverse method, it is sure to alter one's sense of directions and run crazy as it would do the opposite of what your mind commands. Don't get it yet? We'll simply it for you. If you turn left then it turns right and if you turn it right then it will move in the left direction, read the report.