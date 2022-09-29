Viral video: Meteorologist being nearly blown away while reporting

Image of Jim Cantore struggling while reporting | Twitter

Hurricane Ian has affected millions of people across Florida and the southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina. The effects can be seen when meteorologist Jim Cantore was reporting the event and was nearly blown away. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Jim Cantore got hit by a flying tree branch during hurricane report pic.twitter.com/ybONC3VR51 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2022

Cantore was seen reporting from Fort Meyers, Florida on a Category 4 storm that had gusts of 150 mph when a tree stuck in his leg and made him fall to the ground. Castor struggled to stand up and tried to grab a stop sign that fell behind him.

The reporter can be seen saying, "I just can't stand up. I'm gettin' blown over. (sic)."

According to the hurricane center, the storm which surge off from the west coast of Florida has crested and is starting to diminish as it advances inland.

The internet is flooded with various videos and pictures showing the catastrophe caused by the hurricane.