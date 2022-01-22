Watch: News reporter gets knocked down by car on live TV, continues reporting; video goes viral

One of the pre-requisites of being a news media professional is sheer commitment towards your job and this viral video is a fine example of it.

A video of news reporter being knocked down by a car during a live broadcast who then got up as if nothing had happened and continued reporting is doing rounds on social media.

Tori Yorgey, the reporter at WSAZ-TV, was talking to news anchor Tim Irr who was at the studio when a car coming from behind hit her and she fell down. Tori immediately got up and continued reporting. A video of the incident is going viral on Twitter.

Tori was reporting about the news of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia when she was knocked down by the car.

Watch the viral video here:

"Oh my god!" she exclaimed. "I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim."

"That’s a first for you on TV, Tori," Tim responded.

A woman’s voice, probably that of the vehicle driver, was heard asking, "Are you ok?" Tori told her that she was fine.

"Yeah, you know, that’s Live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m ok," she continued with a chuckle.

"You are ok. We’re all good," she assured.

"Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell... I just saw you disappear out of the screen," Tim asked.

Tori replied, "I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes."

The clip went viral in no time with several netizens expressing concern about the situations journalists work under.

