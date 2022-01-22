e-Paper Get App

Viral

A viral Tik-Tok video helped multiple women realise they were dating the same man

The man has been nicknamed as "West Elm Caleb" after the furniture company where he works.
FPJ Web Desk
You may have heard of or watched film or TV shows about serial killers, but have you ever heard of a serial dater? yes you read that correct! A baffling case of a serial dater has left TikTok users of New York in shock and may leave you surprised too. It all began when a TikTok user identified as Mimi Shou posted a video about dating a man named Caleb. The video shared last Tuesday started a discussion about a man named 'Caleb', who dated several women and ghosted them all!

The man has been nicknamed as "West Elm Caleb" after the furniture company where he works.

While Mimi Shou didn't date West Elm Caleb, her clips went viral and women started speaking about dating men named Caleb who ghosted them after several weeks of dating.

According to a report by The Independent, Shou uploaded a clip about "West Elm Caleb" and advised her followers to watch for signs of people who are not looking for serious relationships. The news spread like wildfire on social media and women of New York City came together to expose the serial dater.

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

Soon, people from Washington DC and even Toronto, Canada started calling out men like 'West Elm Caleb'.

The discussion went so viral that #WestElmCaleb started trending in the US for sometime. However, the real identity behind the man is yet to be revealed.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
