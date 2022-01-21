Watch: Dog saves drowning baby deer in viral video; wins hearts on internet

Dogs are believed to be one of the most loyal and sincere animals and a video that has gone extremely viral on social media proves just that. The clip features a pet dog rescuing a drowning baby deer in what appears to be a river. The video recorded by the dog owner captures the incident it which the brave dog went swimming across the river to save the life of a deer. The video surfaced on social media recently and has garnered thousand of views.

In the now-viral clip, the dog can be seen swimming across the river with the baby deer while it kept bleating. The little one seemed extremely scared. The doggo swims as fast as possible, rescues it, and brings it back to the land safely. All this while, the dog owner keeps on cheering him and when he finally rescues the deer, the man applauds him by saying, “good boy.”

Watch Video:

Netizens hailed the dog for his bravery:

This is lovely to see — Keke (@Keke01728263) January 18, 2022

Mans best friend ❤️ — tweet.js (@zube_charles) January 18, 2022

Cryin 😢 — Iamklacq (@Iamklacq1) January 19, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:16 PM IST