Treat or threat to tastebud? 5 most bizarre food recipes that went viral

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new, isn't it?

Some bizarre and never imagined dishes were seen going viral in the recent past. These delicacies tricked the hit or flop meter when served on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash.

Here's a sneak peek into 5 most bizarre food that went viral:

1. Chowmein golgappa

In a video went viral, the man who was identified as Lucknow's chef Kandi can be spotted combining two youth's loving dishes - chowmein and panipuri. The reel shows him adding some masala powders and chutney to traditionally potat stuffed puris. Then, he topped the golgappas with chowmein pouring little extra sweet chutney - giving it a look to stare at. That's not all! Later the preparation continued with putting yoghurt, tutti-fruity, coriander and grated coconut.

Take a look at the video, right here:

2. Momos ice cream roll

Delhi based food outlet was captured in a video of making some ice cream roll along with some momos. The video uploaded by @thegreatindianfoodie took to show the preparation of a bizarre food item - the momos ice cream roll. We can see that the video begins with the vendor smashing down three momos to add the chilled ice cream to it. Later, chutney is added to the experimented dish, followed by mixing the stuff well. No sooner, the momos ice cream roll gets ready to be served and romance one's taste buds.

Watch the video, here:

3. Chocolate Sugarcane Juice

During the festive season of Bihu, Lohri or Makar sankranti, a video of chocolate sugarcane got trending on the internet.

In an Instagram reel shared by a food blogger, we can see the prepartion of the sugarcane juice's choco version. The clip begins with the shopkeeper inserting the pieces of the sugarcane into the juice making machine, later to add some choco powder in a cup. Then, fill it along the fruit juice. According to the post, the beverage outlet named 'Sip Sip' happens to be at Delhi's Karol Bagh market area.

Watch the video, here:

4. Masala ice cream dosa

Delhi food vendor took to experiment the traditional south Indian delicacy with some chilled fun. In a video went viral, the innovative chef could be seen adding a big chunk of ice cream at the centre of the dosa, similar to how the veggies made it to place in a regular version.

Check the video, here:

5. Egg pani puri

A clip of a man from Surat preparing egg golgappa had went viral. To make the bizarre dish, the vendor began by adding some oil in a big pan. Next, he added chopped tomatoes, onions, green chillies, two whole egg yolks and seasoned it with spices. He then mashed all the ingredients together and made a gravy and scooped it into a bowl. The vendor then added the gravy to the golgappas with curd and garnished the dish with some sev. As per the caption of the post on Instagram, these egg golgappas are available near the Shell petrol pump, opposite Safal Square, Vesu, Surat.

Watch the video, here:

Here's a bonus!

6. Pani puri Sandwich

A food blogger from Bangalore brought together two street food dishes that are loved by most Indians - golgappa and sandwich.

In the now-viral clip, the food blogger was seen stacking slices of bread and adding mint chutney, onions and tomatoes to it. In one of the slices, she adds mashed potatoes and some pieces of golgappas to it. After making her sandwich, she takes a bite. “It’s really good, you should try it out,” Anjali says in the video. “What’s your fav sandwich?” the caption of the video read.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST