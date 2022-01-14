Watch video: Arvind Kejriwal's lookalike sells 8 chaat delicacies at Gwalior

While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is known for his attempts to make life better for the Aam Aadmi (common man), the lookalike Gaurav Gupta wins hearts and tummy with yummy chaat items.

In a recent Instagram reel went viral, the chaat vendor, popularly called by folks as 'Kejriwal of Gwalior', is seeing riding a bike to Moti Mahal area to set up his eatery stall. No sooner he smiles to serve varieties of street food such as papadi chaat, palak papadi, meetha samosas and dahi vadas, tikkis, golgappas, aloo dahi, and gulab jamuns.

According to reports, The street vendor happens to be a Class X dropout who was requested by local AAP party workers to join their party having uncanny resemblance with the party leader. Yet, he choose to deny and opine, I’m happy with daily earnings of `700-`800. I want the PM and the CM to visit my stall."

Since posted, early this month, the video has fetched over 3 Million views. Yet, the foodie Kejriwal must have served more plates through the time, as people don't miss on trying the street food from his stall as they passby.

The comments section took to read, "Really he is looking like Arvind Kejriwal", "Nation wants to know “Scarf” kidhar hai?" and so on...

Here's a look to what the viewers had to say:

