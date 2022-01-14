Ratan Tata poses with 'polite rockstar' Slash at Galpin Jaguar, see pic

Rata Tata is one of the business tycoon who never fails to engage his social media audience with thoughtful and worth looking posts and quotes. In a recent tweet, the industrialist shared a picture with the popular guitarist from the Guns N’ Roses, 'polite rockstar' Slash.

The picture happens to be shot at the Galpin Jaguar by Brian Allan, wherein both pose in a friendly gesture with all smiles. "The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash..." read the tweet.

To the unversed, Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, is a British-American music artist. The talented rockstar is popular for being the lead guitarist of the American hard rock band Guns N' Roses, via which he achieved worldwide success in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:38 AM IST