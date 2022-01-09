Watch video: David Warner, daughters dance to Adele's 'Water under the bridge'

Australian opener David Warner is loved by his fans and followers for engaging posts on social media. No doubt that the dad-daughter videos and pictures rock the internet, for instance when they were caught on camera sprinting together.

What's new on his Instagram page? This time Warner can be seen grooving along his daughters to the song ‘Water Under the Bridge’ by Singer Adele.

In the video which has soon hit over 2 Million views, we can see the cricketer taking some dance moves along his cute daughter. Both seem to be in fair sync while tuning in to the beats of the popular song. No sooner, in the Instagram reel, we see his another daughter crossing the screen as if to photobomb the amazing dance performance.

Warner gets so engrossed to music, that he also takes to shake his heel and hip. Finding this strange or rather funny, the dance partner-daughter gets to turn off the camera.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST