'Who won this race?': David Warner shares a picture with daughter sprinting together

Australian opener David Warner was caught on camera racing with his daughter Indi Rae. He took to social media sharing the image of the two sprinting together, the post was captioned to read, "Who won this race?"

In the shared photo, we can see Warner and his junior in full spirit to combat the race and try acing the run. They are spot in motion, all set in sport shoes and clothing, along their kinesthetics hinting on their best try to win.

Take a look at the post, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Having seen the uploaded image and read the captioned that asked netizens to guess the winner of the sprint, the comments section has flooded with people trying to figure out who made it to victory. The comments not only speak of who cracked the run, but also apprecaite the adorable click of the dad-daughter duo.

To this, Mrs. Warner took to write on Instagram, "INDI!!" while another user had to express more than how the race concluded, her comment read, "you won hearts..."

Take a look at few reactions, here:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:23 PM IST