Year-ender 2021: 5 Bollywood movies that failed to impress audience

Some movies take off well while others fail to hit the heart of audiences and/or also the box office. When a movie flops bitterly or doesn't impress the viewer, it is seen that the audience go crazy, sometimes even to abuse the cinema houses, demanding a pay back of their shed money. Here's a list of worst 5 movies that Bollywood made in 2021, leaving its audience disappointed.

1. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

IMDb rating: 1.8/10

The film belonged to the action genre, directed by Prabhudeva in which Salman Khan plays the role of Rajveer Shikawat aka Radhe. It was produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited under the banner of Salman Khan films. Entirely set in Mumbai, the film featured an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab, and other supporting actors.

2. Hungama 2

IMDb rating: 2.1/10

The first film of the sequel titled Hungama, released in 2003, won 7.6 IMDb rating. It was a romantic comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. However, Hungama 2 failed to impress viewers despite its star cast - comedic superstars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.

3.Roohi

IMDb rating: 4.3/10

Roohi was a comedy-horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma leaving audience disappointed.

4- The Girl on the Train

IMDb rating: 4.4/10

The promos and teasers of the Netflix film set great hopes, but this Parineeti Chopra-starrer, based on Paula Hawkin's novel, failed all the laid down excitement and expectations.

5- One Lahore Confidential

IMDb rating: 2.8/10

It was a ZEE5 Original romantic-thriller movie starring Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, and Khalid Siddiqui. The film was seen as an exercise in vain completing messing with the spy-thriller to have nothing great to grip eyes of the audience.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:59 PM IST