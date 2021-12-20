Year-ender 2021: Top 5 social media trends that hit netizens

Social media is a platform not only to express oneself but also to involve and engage self into activities that are buzzing over the internet. Don't you agree? Today's generation is always on phones hitting likes or commenting to trendy post, or even better uploading something so fab that it hits the internet.

Here are 5 social media trends that hit netizens, we are sure that might have not missed it!

#1 Runaway - AURORA

The year probably began with this visual trend with the song in background, 'Runaway - AURORA'. Just to give a quick recap, it was all about posing well to get perfect stills between the video amid the celestial background.

#2 JugnuChallenge

Several Instagram users were currently obsessed with the Jugnu challenge and also coming up with their own versions to it. Looks like no one is left behind to try this, from celebs to dance lovers everyone seems to have tried and aced the Jugnu challenge. This challenge got buzzing Instagram which looks forward to people shaking and rocking their bones to the song 'Jugnu', similar to the energetic performance of Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the original music video.

#3 BannaRe

If you are an active Instagram user, you might have certainly come across the lock screen or the phone wallpaper trend. What is it all about? As simple as just keeping a great picture on your lockscreen and then recording the screen to fool it as a video reel. Then comes the best part, the audio of the trending song for this challenge being 'Banna Re' which is edited to prank you saying 'dekh kya rahe ho, ye photo hi hai (what are staring at, yeah it is a photo only)'

#4 SquidGame

The Squid Game Filter Effect went trending on both Instagram and TikTok. The filter showed a doll behind the user, similar to the Netflix series, making you run by adding your face to another opponent. The fun elements was the need to blink your eyes to start running when the red light blue light anthem songs play in the background!

Take a look at the video, right here:

#5 DanceinPPE

During the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and frontline workers took to keep up the trend of their dance wearing the COVID-19 PPE suits. What made headlines the previous year too didn't stop to trend till early 2021. Take a look some viral videos, right here:

#WATCH | Girls in PPE kits performed Garba dance in Rajkot, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri on Monday night



"This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19," said Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba pic.twitter.com/Bqd9JZzJ7d — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Ambulance Driver PPE Kit Dance... pic.twitter.com/nRLxm6gVNE — Jainam Shah (@jainamshah5906) April 28, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:48 PM IST