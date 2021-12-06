Watch: Acid attack survivor Laxmi takes to lock screen trend, video goes viral

The acid attack survivor Laxmi posted a video on Instagram trying to join social media users on the recent lock screen challenge. Her video has scored over 55,000 views and is flooded with several comments.

The trend's tune is "Banna Re" to which Laxmi captures the screen with her still wallpaper, soon to fool the viewer of it not being a video. In the video, we see her dressed in a red gown posing in front of a flower decoration.

If you are an active Instagram user, you might have certainly come across the lock screen or the phone wallpaper trend. What is it all about? As simple as just keeping a great picture on your lockscreen and then recording the screen to fool it as a video reel. Then comes the best part, the audio of the trending song for this challenge being 'Banna Re' which is edited to prank you saying 'dekh kya rahe ho, ye photo hi hai (what are staring at, yeah it is a photo only)'

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Many celebrities used their iPhone to try the lock screen challenge, but nothing holds strict as several try it with their devices be it android or ios. Take a look at some videos who have tried the challenge and enjoyed adding some twist to it, check here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:17 PM IST