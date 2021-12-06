Rapper Badshah reacts to Tamil version of Jugnu Challenge, duo dance to folk song 'Inthadi'; watch video

Who isn't aware of the trending Jugnu challenge by singer Badshah, inspired by it comes a folk version to grab one's attention. This video would get you goosebumps and drag you to the dance floor.

In a recent video, we see two boys from Tamilnadu trying the Jugnu challenge in their south Indian style by tuning in to the beats of 'Inthadi' song from the Tamil action film Dhool.

The song hits in the background with dance beats typical to drums of south along 'shake it' and 'move it', to which the duo dance in sync. The dance steps hold close to the Jugnu challenge thus making this video now viral as a folk version to it.

Take a look at the video, here:

To this energetic performance of the boys, Badshah couldn't resist from commenting and typed in with a fire emoji to indicate the amazing moves of the duo.

The duo have been identified through the Instagram post as Sethu and Dinesh. The video has made over 1 Million views, a lakh likes and still counting.

Several netizens have taken to the comments section. Take a look:

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:33 PM IST