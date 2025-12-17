VIDEO: Innocent UP Girls Request DM To Remove Non-Functional High-Voltage Wires From Their Rooftop; Authorities Take Swift Action | X @cameraman_r

A heartwarming video from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showcasing how a simple plea by two young girls led to swift administrative action. The clip shows the girls directly appealing to the District Magistrate of Sambhal, requesting the removal of high-voltage electricity wires passing dangerously from their home’s rooftop.

In the video, the girls explain that the overhead wires have been non-functional for nearly 15 years but continue to pose a safety risk. They state that because of these unused high-voltage lines, their family has been unable to add additional floors to their house, fearing serious accidents. It seems that their family had earlier approached the authorities through official channels, but the complaint was allegedly ignored.

WATCH VIDEO:

With no resolution in sight, the family turned to social media as a last resort. The girls’ calm yet earnest appeal quickly struck a chord online. Netizens praised their courage and clarity, with many resharing the video and tagging district officials and power department authorities, urging immediate intervention.

The growing attention prompted swift action. Soon after the video went viral, officials reached the location and removed the non-operational high-voltage wires from the rooftop. The prompt response was widely appreciated online, with users calling it a rare example of efficient governance driven by public engagement.

Following the action, the girls posted another video expressing gratitude to the district administration and authorities for addressing their long-pending issue. Their thank-you message further amplified positive reactions on social media.

The incident has been widely cited as an example of how social media can amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard. It also highlights how digital platforms, when used responsibly, can bridge the gap between citizens and authorities, ensuring quicker resolutions to genuine public concerns.