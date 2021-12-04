Watch video: Medical college students rock the 'Jugnu' challenge, get over 5.4 million views

Are you tired over a hectic day? We suggest you to take a quick break and dancing along these medical students. These youngsters have nailed the trending 'jugnu' challenge by hitting the social media with 5.4 Million viewers.

The dance reel was posted by Chinmai Reddy on Instagram. In the now viral video, we see girls who appear to be medical students, also suggested by hashtags used in the post, grooving to the energetic beats of the song. They perform it so candid that they dance along their medical aprons and identity cards hanging from their necks. As the song begins they take no time to sync their jugnu steps.

Watch the video, right here:

If you are an active Instagram user, you might know that several users are currently obsessed with the Jugnu challenge. Looks like no one is left behind to try this, even actress like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhat and many more have tried and aced the Jugnu challenge.

What's the Jugnu challenge?

The Jugnu Challenge got to glam by Badshah where a dance lover has to follow certain steps:

First, tilt the head sideways to call it ‘champi step’.

Next, tilt the shoulders a lillter, this is ‘tilt master pro’.

Later comes the ‘ball dribbling’ step in which you have pretend you are dribbling a ball.

To conclude the dance challenge is with ‘khandala step without the rumaal’ where you have to make moves while snapping khandala style.

Though, it appears tough, people are enjoying and killing it. It is a simple yet fun to try video challenge that has left netizens go crazy to crack it best. This challenge got buzzing Instagram which looks forward to people shaking and rocking their bones to the song 'Jugnu', similar to the energetic performance of Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the original music video.

Still confused? Check the video to help yourself better:

Take a look at a few more videos of Instagram users who enjoyed this fun dance challenge:

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:53 PM IST