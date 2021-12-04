Rana Daggubati, Miheeka capture love in clay hands, throwback video leaves fans in awe

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj took to lock their hands together forever through a clay mold. The video of them enjoying the process with blushing smiles and curiosity is winning hearts of netizens.

As a gesture of love for each other, both got 3D impression of them holding hands earlier in 2020 before they tied the knot. Their video of trying the clay mold casting was recently released by lifestyle influencer and Owner “First Impression” who curates hand and feet castings, leaving several fans amazed. They are super delighted by seeing the couple's chemistry and the way they enjoy little things together.

Take a look at the video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Sharing the video of the 3D impression of Rana and Miheeka holding their hands, Bhavna captioned the post, "Rana Daggubati & Miheeka looked like the perfect match made in heaven when we met them to cast their impressions..."

Popular hand impression artist Bhavna Jasra in January 2020, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka getting a 3D impression of their hands, but then the fans probably were craving to look at the lively reactions of the pretty couple through the video.

The recently shared video has crossed across 19.9 Million views, got over a Million likes and flooded with comments.

Take a look at few comments:

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:16 PM IST