 WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start Late Evening
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start Late Evening

WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start Late Evening

The immersion process will continue late into the night. To ensure safety, CCTV cameras, divers, and police personnel have been deployed round the clock.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Bids Bappa Farewell With Teary Eyes at city's Prempura Ghat. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees bid a grand and heartwarming farewell to Ganapati Bappa, with a promise of meeting him soon, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. 

The farewell ceremony started with a special pooja and aarti, Ganpati’s favourite sweets for the auspicious bhog brought by his devotees, Dhol-Taashe and his people dancing on their beats, and finally, the emotional visarjan (immersion) of the idol with chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.

FP Photo

The immersion of Ganesh idols began at 6 major ghats in Bhopal from Saturday morning itself. Large idols were immersed with the help of cranes, while smaller ones were placed into specially prepared tanks. 

Across the city, 33 such tanks and stalls were set up where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with drums and celebrations. 

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Trying To Be A Better Friend': Jimmy Butler's Witty Remark Draws Laughter From Carlos Alcaraz At US Open 2025; Video
'I'm Trying To Be A Better Friend': Jimmy Butler's Witty Remark Draws Laughter From Carlos Alcaraz At US Open 2025; Video
Shreyas Iyer Named India A Captain For Australia A Series After Being Left Out Of Asia Cup Squad; Dhruv Jurel Vice-Captain
Shreyas Iyer Named India A Captain For Australia A Series After Being Left Out Of Asia Cup Squad; Dhruv Jurel Vice-Captain
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In India?
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In India?
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

The immersion process will continue late into the night. To ensure safety, CCTV cameras, divers, and police personnel have been deployed round the clock.

Read Also
Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited
article-image
Devotees bid farewell to Bappa at Kohefiza locality of Bhopal.

Devotees bid farewell to Bappa at Kohefiza locality of Bhopal. |

FP Photo

A glimpse of immersion at city's Prempura Ghat

A glimpse of immersion at city's Prempura Ghat | FP Photo

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan bids Bappa farewell

Sharing the celebrations on social media, Chauhan said, "Today, as we bid farewell to Bappa, the home truly feels empty. Yet, we know that he never really leaves us - his blessings always remain with us."

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Muhurat

The auspicious period for Ganesh Visarjan began from 7:36 am to 9:10 am. It was followed by another muhurat from 12:17 pm to 4:59 pm. 

The evening muhurat (Labh) will be from 6:37 pm to 8:02 pm. The night muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char) will be observed from 9:28 pm to 1:45 am, extending into September 7, 2025. 

On September 7, the early morning muhurat (Labh) will be from 4:36 am to 6:02 am.

Read Also
Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession
article-image

Traffic Diversion 

Bhopal traffic police announced major diversions and restrictions for the Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan processions for Saturday.

The main immersion procession set off at 7 pm from Bharat Talkies Square and move through Itwara, Mangalwara, Jumerati, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Retghat, and Kamla Park, before concluding at Kamalapati Ghat. 

Certain tableaux followed an alternate route via Polytechnic Square and Bhadbhada Tiraha to reach Prempura Ghat.

In addition, smaller processions and idol immersions were carried out at Prempura Ghat, Kamalapati Ghat, Hathaikheda Dam, and Bairagarh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start...

WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start...

'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...

'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...

Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: SIT Files 790-Page Chargesheet, Names Wife Sonam, Boyfriend Raj...

Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: SIT Files 790-Page Chargesheet, Names Wife Sonam, Boyfriend Raj...

Hospital Cleaning Lady Locked, Raped By Her Contractor In MP's Gwalior

Hospital Cleaning Lady Locked, Raped By Her Contractor In MP's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh September 6 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi Across State;...

Madhya Pradesh September 6 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi Across State;...