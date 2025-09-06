WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start Late Evening

Bhopal Bids Bappa Farewell With Teary Eyes at city's Prempura Ghat. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees bid a grand and heartwarming farewell to Ganapati Bappa, with a promise of meeting him soon, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

The farewell ceremony started with a special pooja and aarti, Ganpati’s favourite sweets for the auspicious bhog brought by his devotees, Dhol-Taashe and his people dancing on their beats, and finally, the emotional visarjan (immersion) of the idol with chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’

The immersion of Ganesh idols began at 6 major ghats in Bhopal from Saturday morning itself. Large idols were immersed with the help of cranes, while smaller ones were placed into specially prepared tanks.

Across the city, 33 such tanks and stalls were set up where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with drums and celebrations.

The immersion process will continue late into the night. To ensure safety, CCTV cameras, divers, and police personnel have been deployed round the clock.

Devotees bid farewell to Bappa at Kohefiza locality of Bhopal. |

A glimpse of immersion at city's Prempura Ghat | FP Photo

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan bids Bappa farewell

Sharing the celebrations on social media, Chauhan said, "Today, as we bid farewell to Bappa, the home truly feels empty. Yet, we know that he never really leaves us - his blessings always remain with us."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, family bid farewell to 'Bappa' #anantchaturdashi2025 #GaneshVisarjan2025 pic.twitter.com/6y2lHXqX0L — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 6, 2025

चतुर्थी से गणपति बप्पा घर में विराजमान थे। बप्पा से प्रतिदिन भेंट होती, उनकी आराधना से घर में उत्सव और आनंद था।



आज जब बप्पा विदा हो रहे हैं तो घर सचमुच सूना लग रहा है। पर हम जानते हैं कि बप्पा कहीं जाते नहीं हैं, उनका आशीर्वाद तो सदैव हमारे साथ रहता है। pic.twitter.com/vs0G6SXaRL — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 6, 2025

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Muhurat

The auspicious period for Ganesh Visarjan began from 7:36 am to 9:10 am. It was followed by another muhurat from 12:17 pm to 4:59 pm.

The evening muhurat (Labh) will be from 6:37 pm to 8:02 pm. The night muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char) will be observed from 9:28 pm to 1:45 am, extending into September 7, 2025.

On September 7, the early morning muhurat (Labh) will be from 4:36 am to 6:02 am.

Traffic Diversion

Bhopal traffic police announced major diversions and restrictions for the Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan processions for Saturday.

The main immersion procession set off at 7 pm from Bharat Talkies Square and move through Itwara, Mangalwara, Jumerati, Old Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Retghat, and Kamla Park, before concluding at Kamalapati Ghat.

Certain tableaux followed an alternate route via Polytechnic Square and Bhadbhada Tiraha to reach Prempura Ghat.

In addition, smaller processions and idol immersions were carried out at Prempura Ghat, Kamalapati Ghat, Hathaikheda Dam, and Bairagarh.