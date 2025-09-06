 Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalClass 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Teachers immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors said her condition is now out of danger.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 6 student of school in Bhopal jumped from the first floor of the school building on Saturday morning. 

The incident took place around 7:30 am and she had come to school to appear for her exam.

The girl suffered fractures in her hands and legs, along with injuries to her back. CCTV footage showed her jumping on her own. 

The incident caused panic in the school and left other students frightened.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

Teachers immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors said her condition is now out of danger. 

She has been admitted to Balaji Hospital in Piplani, where CT scans and other tests are being conducted. 

For now, only her maternal aunt is present with her. The extent of her injuries will be clear once the medical reports are available.

Govindpura police reached the school after being informed and reviewed the CCTV footage. 

Read Also
Woman Staffer Made To Sniff Male Colleagues' Breath At Dial-112; Supervisor Suspended After Bizarre...
article-image

Reasons unknown 

Officials said the exact reason behind the incident will be known only after questioning the student, her family, and classmates. 

The school administration has assured that more attention will be given to the safety and mental health of students.

The girl is the youngest of five sisters. According to her aunt, her father works in a factory in Govindpura Industrial Area, while her mother is currently in Chennai. 

Among her sisters, two are studying law, while the other two are in Classes 8 and 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

Bhopal Customer Gets Chicken Pieces In Tawa Paneer Curry Ordered Online From Famous Outlet

Bhopal Customer Gets Chicken Pieces In Tawa Paneer Curry Ordered Online From Famous Outlet

WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start...

WATCH: Devotees Bid Heartwarming Farewell To 'Bappa' In Bhopal; Visarjan Of Bigger Idols To Start...

'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...

'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...