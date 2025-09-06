Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 6 student of school in Bhopal jumped from the first floor of the school building on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 7:30 am and she had come to school to appear for her exam.

The girl suffered fractures in her hands and legs, along with injuries to her back. CCTV footage showed her jumping on her own.

The incident caused panic in the school and left other students frightened.

Teachers immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors said her condition is now out of danger.

She has been admitted to Balaji Hospital in Piplani, where CT scans and other tests are being conducted.

For now, only her maternal aunt is present with her. The extent of her injuries will be clear once the medical reports are available.

Govindpura police reached the school after being informed and reviewed the CCTV footage.

Reasons unknown

Officials said the exact reason behind the incident will be known only after questioning the student, her family, and classmates.

The school administration has assured that more attention will be given to the safety and mental health of students.

The girl is the youngest of five sisters. According to her aunt, her father works in a factory in Govindpura Industrial Area, while her mother is currently in Chennai.

Among her sisters, two are studying law, while the other two are in Classes 8 and 11.