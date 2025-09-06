MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain have picked up pace.

Madhya Pradesh government is placing strong focus on security, accommodation, transport and food arrangements as millions of pilgrims are expected to attend the spiritual gathering.

While addressing senior officials in a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that the upcoming Simhastha be developed as a model event with world-class arrangements.

Experience and Technology to Guide Management

The experience of senior administrative and police officers who successfully managed Simhastha in 2004 and 2016 will be utilised.

AI-based systems for crowd control, disaster management and modern security arrangements will be prioritised.

Training sessions for officers and staff will also be organised to ensure preparedness.

Focus on Pilgrim Facilities

The government is paying special attention to the development of ghats for smooth bathing, along with arrangements for transport and food distribution.

The Tourism Department, in collaboration with the private sector, will ensure sufficient hotels and temporary accommodations for pilgrims, as well as housing for police and government staff on duty. Railways have also been asked to expand facilities to handle the heavy rush of passengers.

Broader Cultural and Religious Significance

In addition to infrastructure, cultural activities linked to Simhastha will be promoted internationally, projecting the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ujjain on a global stage.

The Chief Minister stressed continuous reviews, department-wise coordination, and cooperation from the central government to make Simhastha 2028 safe, convenient, and memorable for all devotees.