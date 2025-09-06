Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav took stock of rain related situation of the state and Ganesh immersion by holding video conferencing with collectors and SPs on Saturday. He asked them to remain alert to prevent untoward situation.

He reviewed the rainfall status from State Situation Room located at Mantralaya. He saw the arrangements of Ganesh immersion live.

He spoke to collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam and directed that all the arrangements related to Ganesh idol immersion should be up to the mark. Entire government machinery should work entire night and should exercise precaution in the situation of rainfall.

People should be taken to safer places in case of heavy rains. He issued directives on flood relief as well. Meeting was attended by chief secretary Anurag Jain and other officials.

Earlier, during a virtual interaction with farmers, the CM transferred ₹20.06 crore into the bank accounts of 17,500 farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across 11 districts. CM Yadav highlighted that the state government has already provided ₹188.52 crore in assistance to people affected by natural disasters in the financial year 2025–26.