 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State

People should be taken to safer places in case of heavy rains

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav took stock of rain related situation of the state and Ganesh immersion by holding video conferencing with collectors and SPs on Saturday. He asked them to remain alert to prevent untoward situation.

He reviewed the rainfall status from State Situation Room located at Mantralaya. He saw the arrangements of Ganesh immersion live.

He spoke to collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam and directed that all the arrangements related to Ganesh idol immersion should be up to the mark. Entire government machinery should work entire night and should exercise precaution in the situation of rainfall.

Read Also
'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...
article-image

People should be taken to safer places in case of heavy rains. He issued directives on flood relief as well. Meeting was attended by chief secretary Anurag Jain and other officials.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 6: Pari Tricks Sandhya Into Spilling Coffee On Her Books, Manipulates Ajay
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 6: Pari Tricks Sandhya Into Spilling Coffee On Her Books, Manipulates Ajay
'Aap Jaison Ki Wajah Se Delhi Safe Nahi': Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Bike Taxi Driver, Creates Drama After Bystander Asks Her To File Complaint - VIDEO
'Aap Jaison Ki Wajah Se Delhi Safe Nahi': Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Bike Taxi Driver, Creates Drama After Bystander Asks Her To File Complaint - VIDEO
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Devotee Carrying Young Daughter Brutally Slapped, Dragged Out During Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan; Video
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Devotee Carrying Young Daughter Brutally Slapped, Dragged Out During Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan; Video
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi Slipped Away On 'Clandestine Vacation' To Malaysia Soon After Completing Bihar Yatra
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi Slipped Away On 'Clandestine Vacation' To Malaysia Soon After Completing Bihar Yatra

Earlier, during a virtual interaction with farmers, the CM transferred ₹20.06 crore into the bank accounts of 17,500 farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across 11 districts. CM Yadav highlighted that the state government has already provided ₹188.52 crore in assistance to people affected by natural disasters in the financial year 2025–26. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns During Immersion Of Ganesh Idols In Ashta

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns During Immersion Of Ganesh Idols In Ashta

Sniffer Dog Cracks Bhopal Double Murder; Son’s Act Of Grief Fell Apart As Dog Led Cops Straight To...

Sniffer Dog Cracks Bhopal Double Murder; Son’s Act Of Grief Fell Apart As Dog Led Cops Straight To...

Rahul Gandhi Speaks In His Sleep, Not Known Whether He Is Out Of Hangover: CM Mohan Yadav

Rahul Gandhi Speaks In His Sleep, Not Known Whether He Is Out Of Hangover: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Top Leader’s Trip, Ministerial Aspirations, Lawyer Cornered

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Top Leader’s Trip, Ministerial Aspirations, Lawyer Cornered

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparedness For Rains, Idol Immersion Across The State