TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday did not join other Opposition parties in signing the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Talking to the media, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that they will keep watch on the Speaker for the next two days.

“Someone has made a mistake and we should give time to that person to make up for the mistake. We support the demand of the I.N.D.I.A alliance but we should give time. If we jump in haste then there will be no difference between us and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our approach should be constructive,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also mentioned that TMC had asked the other opposition parties to raise the issues including suspension of MPs and Leader of Opposition is not being allowed to speak inside the House.

“We have suggested writing a letter first in a form of protest to the Speaker mentioning the issues and if the Speaker doesn’t take proper action then we always have the room to move no-confidence motion,” further mentioned the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

Notably, around 120 MPs from parties like Congress, DMK and the Samajwadi Party have signed a notice to move a resolution to remove Birla.

Reacting to this move of TMC, Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that this move of TMC is to please BJP ahead of the election.

“TMC whatever they do and say are fake. But otherwise whatever they do is to please the saffron camp. This move is also to please BJP,” added Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, the TMC national secretary had also mentioned without any hesitation that there is no option left but pursuing an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

“We have sent several letters to the CEC but none of the letters were addressed. No there is no room left but to bring in an impeachment motion against him,” stated Banerjee.