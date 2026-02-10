 TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Trinamool Congress declined to sign the Opposition resolution seeking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s removal, saying he should be given time to correct alleged mistakes. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the party supports the INDIA bloc’s concerns but prefers a constructive approach. Congress criticised the move as BJP-friendly.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday did not join other Opposition parties in signing the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Talking to the media, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that they will keep watch on the Speaker for the next two days.

“Someone has made a mistake and we should give time to that person to make up for the mistake. We support the demand of the I.N.D.I.A alliance but we should give time. If we jump in haste then there will be no difference between us and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our approach should be constructive,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also mentioned that TMC had asked the other opposition parties to raise the issues including suspension of MPs and Leader of Opposition is not being allowed to speak inside the House.

TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
IndiGo Braces For Full Compliance As FDTL Exemption Expires, Claims Optimum Pool Of Pilots
IndiGo Braces For Full Compliance As FDTL Exemption Expires, Claims Optimum Pool Of Pilots
PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Hammer USA Ahead Of India Showdown In Colombo
PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Hammer USA Ahead Of India Showdown In Colombo
Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Sector 48 Creche Remains Closed For Eight Years; Legal Notice Served To Social Development Department
Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Sector 48 Creche Remains Closed For Eight Years; Legal Notice Served To Social Development Department

“We have suggested writing a letter first in a form of protest to the Speaker mentioning the issues and if the Speaker doesn’t take proper action then we always have the room to move no-confidence motion,” further mentioned the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

Notably, around 120 MPs from parties like Congress, DMK and the Samajwadi Party have signed a notice to move a resolution to remove Birla.

Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
article-image

Reacting to this move of TMC, Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that this move of TMC is to please BJP ahead of the election.

“TMC whatever they do and say are fake. But otherwise whatever they do is to please the saffron camp. This move is also to please BJP,” added Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, the TMC national secretary had also mentioned without any hesitation that there is no option left but pursuing an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

“We have sent several letters to the CEC but none of the letters were addressed. No there is no room left but to bring in an impeachment motion against him,” stated Banerjee.

