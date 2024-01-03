Video: PM Modi Leads Massive Roadshow In Kerala's Thrissur Before Addressing BJP Women's Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Thrissur, Kerala, as part of an evident effort to connect with the southern state ahead of the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections later this year. Standing in the back of a flower-laden pickup car, adorned in saffron, the PM enthusiastically waved at his supporters. Accompanying him during the roadshow were local BJP leaders.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Thrissur.



PM Modi will address a mass gathering of women at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference, shortly. pic.twitter.com/N2P2tWpORz — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

The city of Thrissur was placed under stringent security measures as the Prime Minister attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's conference.

Prior to the conference, PM Modi commenced a roadshow in Swaraj Round after arriving at Kuttanellur. Subsequently, he proceeded to the conference venue, where approximately 2 lakh enthusiastic women BJP workers eagerly awaited his address.

The BJP's Kerala unit is hosting a conference to applaud the Prime Minister for the successful passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. In addition to party members, women from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, artists, teachers, professionals, and socio-cultural activists, will participate. Police authorities have specified that only women will have access to the venue.

Approximately 3,000 police personnel, under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar, north sector I.G. K. Sethuraman, Thrissur Deputy Inspector General S. Ajeetha Begam, and Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan, are stationed in Thrissur.

A trial run took place at Kuttanellur, the designated landing site for the PM's helicopter. He will travel to the city by road, and restrictions have been enforced on private helicopters and helicams.

In preparation for the event, the Thrissur Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Thrissur taluk on Wednesday, with traffic restrictions beginning at 11 a.m.

The BJP has organized various cultural programs as part of the Prime Minister's visit, including a mega Thiruvathira featuring 2,000 women at Thekkinkadu Maidan on Monday and a percussion ensemble led by maestro Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar on Tuesday.

The event is considered the official launch of the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Thrissur identified as a constituency with strong victory prospects for the party. BJP activists have already initiated the campaign for actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, even before the formal announcement of his candidature from Thrissur.