Kerala: Bank Manager In Kochi Bans Beef In Canteen; Here's How Employees Protested

Kerala: Bank Manager In Kochi Bans Beef In Canteen (File Image) | X/Kerala Tourism

Kochi: A controversy erupted after a regional manager of a Canara Bank in Kerala's Kochi allegedly banned beef in the bank's canteen. However, after the manager's order, the employees protested in a unique way by organising a "beef feast" or "beef festival". Notably, the regional manager is a native of Bihar and recently took charge. According to reports, he had ordered a beef ban in Canara Bank canteens under his jurisdiction.

The protest was initially planned by Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) against the regional manager alleging mental harassment and insulting behaviour towards officials, reported India Today. However, when the organisation came to know about the beef ban, the agitation was redirected towards the issue.

Video of Protest:

Bihari Canara Bank Manager: “No beef in Kochi office from today.”



Kerala staff: “Noted. Let’s host a Beef Festival instead.” 🍖🎉



When bans meet Malayali spirit → Resistance becomes a recipe. 😎#BeefFry pic.twitter.com/4rVwb5LlMJ — Indian (@BrethrenIndia) August 29, 2025

As a protest, the demonstrators served beef and parotta outside the manager's office. "A small canteen operates here, and beef is served on select days. The manager informed the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served. This bank functions according to the guidelines of the Constitution. Food is a personal choice," said federation leader SS Anil as quoted by the media house.

Political leaders also supported the protest. Independent KT Jaleel backed the protesters. He said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) "agendas" would not be allowed in Kerala.

"What to wear, what to eat, and what to think should not be decided by superiors. This soil is red. The heart of this land is red. Wherever the red flag flies, you can speak out and act against fascists without fear. No one will harm you," he wrote on his Facebook post.

"When communists are united, the comrades will not allow anyone to raise the saffron flag and undermine the well-being of the people. That is the world. That is the history of the world!" Jaleel added.

For the unversed, similar protests erupted in 2017 in the state against the Centre's directive to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.