Bizarre! People Loot Flower Pots Placed On Ayodhya Roads After PM Modi's Roadshow; Video Goes Viral

Ayodhya witnessed bizarre scenes on Saturday, December 30, following the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow. A video circulating on social media captured a substantial number of individuals swiftly picking up and taking away potted plants arranged along the roadside to welcome the Prime Minister.

As part of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ayodhya, the city was embellished with flowers. Flower-filled pots lined the route of his roadshow, creating a vibrant floral setting. However, post the roadshow and the withdrawal of security personnel, a notable number of people began lifting the potted plants with flowers. In a short span, a majority of the pots placed along the roadside disappeared.

रोड शो के लिए लगाए अयोध्या की सड़क पर गमले लूटने की मची होड़



प्रधानमंत्री के स्वागत में लगे गमले और फूलों को लखनऊ अयोध्या हाईवे पर लगे गमले स्थानीय उठाकर ले गए घर... pic.twitter.com/7Hj0HQGy8V — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) December 30, 2023

The video of this incident has swiftly gone viral on the internet, triggering a range of reactions from the public. Some individuals have vehemently criticized this act, denouncing it as a deplorable instance of damage to public property and a display of indecency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Ayodhya on Saturday garnered a grand welcome. Both sides of the streets were densely populated, with people chanting 'Jai Ram, Shri Ram' while showering him with flowers to express their warm welcome. The city had been adorned for this occasion for several days, featuring beautiful flower-filled pots along the roads and on the sides.