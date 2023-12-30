PM Modi Inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham

PM Modi Inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya on Saturday after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flags off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, propelling Ayodhya's connectivity to new heights.

PM Modi received grand welcome after he landed in the city with large number of supporters showering petals at his convoy as he waved hands at the crowd.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya's grand airport inaugurated

Ayodhya's grand airport has been built by the Airports Authority of India after signing a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The airport's terminal building has an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

People recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' onboard the inaugural flight to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP

Airport depicts temple infrastructure

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The terminal building of Ayodhya Airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.

Airport to boost connectivity

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism and business activities while generating new employment opportunities.

AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar asserted that air connectivity is important for Ayodhya, adding that the Airport Authority is happy about the expansion.

IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers as the first flight takes off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP.

"The airport has been built in Ayodhya and AAI has completed it in a record time of 20 months," Sanjeev Kumar said while speaking to ANI in Ayodhya.

"Air connectivity is important for Ayodhya. With more passenger flow, the connectivity will also improve in Ayodhya. We at Airport Authority are extremely excited about this expansion, I believe the people of Ayodhya are also happy. PM Modi will inaugurate it today," he added.

With the development of this airport, pilgrims visiting Shri Ram Mandir along with famous nearby pilgrim destinations like Ram ki Paidi, Hanuman Garhi, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Birla Temple, etc will benefit from this air connectivity.

Big boost to pilgrimage tourism

The development of Ayodhya Airport will also facilitate businesses and pilgrimage tourism throughout the year and will improve the overall economy of the region.

Pointing to the scope of expanding the terminal at the newly constructed airport sometime in the future, the Airport Authority Chairman said, "Now Ayodhya will be accessible by air also. The terminal built now is small, it will be expanded in the future accordingly."

Airport has runway length of 2200m

As per a government release, the airport has a runway length of 2200m and would be suitable for the operation of A-321 type of Aircraft. Two link taxiways and an apron suitable for parking eight A321 type of aircraft along with a Ground Support Equipment (GSE) area are also constructed.

Under Phase 2, the development of a new terminal building of 50000 sqm is planned which will be able to serve 4000 passengers during peak hours and 60 lakh passengers annually.

The development will also include a runway extension from the existing 2200m to 3750m suitable for the operation of Code E (B-777) type of aircraft, a parallel taxi track and an apron for an additional 18 aircraft parking stands.

People chant 'Jai Ram, Shri Ram' as they board the first flight for the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi today inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.



PM Modi today inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. pic.twitter.com/Kry1P58VZF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

New airport to boost growth

Ayodhya has been regarded as one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites (Mokshdayini Sapt Puris) for Hindus.

The new airport will serve as a Gateway for pilgrims and tourists and give impetus to the overall growth of the region.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station.

PM's push to rail infra

The PM dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.