TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 12 In Job Scam Case

Kolkata: The Special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court had sent Burwan Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha to judicial custody till September 12.

Talking to the media after coming out from the court, Saha said that he will ‘cooperate’ with the probe.

“I didn’t throw my phone, it slipped. I come from a business family. I knew after CBI, ED will arrest me. Where will I run away? I am an MLA and I will stay here. I will completely cooperate with the probe,” said Saha.

Asked whether the purported video that surfaced where a job aspirant was seen asking Rs. 2 lakhs back out of Rs. 4 lakhs given by him for a job, to which Saha said that all the videos are ‘fake’.

Meanwhile, according to ED sources, a transaction of one crore was found in Saha’s bank account till 2023.

ED’s counsel Bhashkar Prasad Banerjee had sought Saha’s judicial custody, citing some developments in the probe, while Saha’s counsel Zakir Hussain did not apply for bail.

Incidentally, the TMC leader had been arrested in April 2023 by the CBI on similar charges before being released on bail. Now ED arrested him for a job against cash scam.