Ukraine President Zelenskyy Dials PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of PM’s Meeting With Russia's Putin In China

Zelensky with PM Modi | X/@ShivAroor

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dialed Prime Minister Modi on Saturday. During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated India’s support for efforts to restore peace and stability.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in an official statement regarding the development, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.”

"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," PM Modi said on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also posted a detailed message regarding his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned informing the Prime Minister about his recent talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump, which also involved European leaders. Zelenskyy described the discussions with President Trump as a “productive and important” conversation.

“Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people. I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” the post read.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine must begin with an immediate ceasefire, requiring the necessary silence.

“It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit,” he added.

The Ukrainian President also expressed his willingness to meet Prime Minister Modi in the near future.